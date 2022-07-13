Back to School Healthy Kids Day is back at the Armed Services YMCA. This year’s annual event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at the Armed Service YMCA in Harker Heights, 110 Mountain Lion Road.
The event will take place outdoors and indoors. The first 500 to complete a scavenger hunt bingo card will get a new backpack and T-shirt, the Armed Services YMCA announced in a news release Tuesday.
More than 30 community resource booths are expected to be present to help families access services that keep their kids nourished, happy and healthy.
The event will also feature inflatables, games, activities, music, carnival rides, face-painting and food, the release said.
