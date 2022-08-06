Caribbean music resonated throughout the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Saturday so much that attendees of the 14th annual Caribbean Afr’Am Festival couldn’t help but join in with the dance train and procession around the main ballroom.
One of the attendees joining in was Killeen resident Carmen Graham.
“It’s island music,” the Panama native said with a big smile on her face. “It takes me back to when I was little (and) dancing that kind of rhythm, that kind of music. So it just lifts you up.”
Graham made a return appearance to the festival after not going during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It gets people out, and it gets you to meet new people. You get to socialize again,” Graham said. “And from here, you get to hear about other events happening; you know, word of mouth. So this is great. I’ve seen friends I haven’t seen since the pandemic.”
Songhai Bamboo Roots Association, a Killeen-based nonprofit organization that, among other things, teaches steel pan drumming, African drumming and cultural dance, puts on the annual event. Darlene Golden, one of the event’s organizers, said the event is designed to bring all cultures together.
“It’s not just about the Caribbean,” Golden said. “We spotlight South America, Central America, North America, Caribbean (islands), African (countries).”
Musicians performing at the festival featured genres from different countries, such as Trinidad, Belize, Guyana and Jamaica.
Songhai Bamboo Roots received nearly $15,000 from the Killeen Arts Commission to help with the event. Golden said that taxpayer money goes to hiring the services of international talent, such as Da’Ville and Fyah Sthar — both of whom are from Kingston, Jamaica.
The money also goes toward adding things to the event, such as the multiple bounce houses and inflatable activities that were in the room for children to enjoy. Finally, Golden explained, the money goes toward tuning the organization’s steel pan drums and purchasing new drums.
All revenue from ticket and vendor fees that is profit goes back into enhancing the organization’s programs, such as purchasing new costumes or outfits, and other operational costs to keep all programs free to the public, Golden said.
She said was expecting about 1,000 attendees at the event, which lasted from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday. More than a dozen vendors were on hand, selling food, clothing and other items.
Songhai Bamboo Roots is also in the process of adding a new African drumline program.
“The drumline, it’s something because you know, this is a new generation. You got to have something to keep their attention,” Golden said.
IMPAC Outreach will host the fifth annual Taste of Africa on Sunday, Aug. 7. The family-centered celebration of African cultures will include tantalizing taste, vibrant fabrics and fashions, exotic jewels, handcrafted art, vibrant sounds, breathtaking dancing movement and other acts to show the audience an authentic cultural display. The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. in the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
General Admission tickets purchased in advance are $15 or $20 at the door. Vendor booth rental is $150.
