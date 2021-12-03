COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Park had a festive feel Friday evening as a couple hundred people mingled, making purchases from small-business vendors during the 27th annual Krist Kindl Markt.
As the sun went down, the Christmas lights became illuminated, adding to the festive feel.
On the stage at Fester’s Pavilion, an accordionist played traditional holiday favorites as people sat and enjoyed the music.
The annual market is a tradition for Brandon and Emily Hutton of Copperas Cove, who also had their children with them.
“Obviously, kids like the Santa, but you know, we just mainly come for the food to be honest,” Brandon Hutton said, laughing.
Emily Hutton added: “The food and vendors.”
This year, there were a total of 48 market vendors and 12 food vendors.
Silvia Spires, the president of the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau, said it is more vendors than the year before.
“It’s really exciting,” Spires said of having more vendors than last year. “You know, one of my first mission statements I kind of gave out when I first took this job was that I want to make this town a destination that everyone wants to come to.
“That includes vendors. I want vendors to want to come here and really fight for the right to vend at Krist Kindl, at Rabbit Fest.”
One of the vendors who set up shop was Fausto Gutierrez, also known as The Magic Taco, who was demonstrating magic tricks to curious customers.
Renee McCall watched with a big smile on her face as her son turned a coloring book from blank pages to uncolored pictures to fully colored pictures in a matter of seconds.
“We really enjoy it; we love it,” McCall said. “We love the small town feeling.”
McCall and her family moved to Copperas Cove in 2020 and were attending Krist Kindl for the first time, although she and the family have attended other events since moving here.
“Our first event here was the Rabbit Fest, and then we’ve come out for the food truck festival and the fall festival,” McCall said.
The Krist Kindl Markt and carnival continue Saturday at the city park, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove. It wraps up Sunday.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Five Hills Charity Pageant
- Parade (6 p.m.)
- Carnival
- Choirs and carolers
- Live entertainment
- Children’s activities
- Food and market vendors
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Carnival
- Choirs and carolers
- Live entertainment
- Children’s activities
- Food and market vendors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.