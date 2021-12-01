Festivities for the 27th annual Krist Kindl Markt this year include a hot chocolate contest, a carnival and live entertainment.
Scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, the annual market is expected to go until 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Copperas Cove City Park and Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
The annual Christmas market used to be held in downtown Copperas Cove, but all festivities have been moved to the park and civic center.
A total of 48 market vendors and 12 food vendors will set up shop throughout the park, as will carnival rides set up by L&D Carnival Company, LLC, out of Crawford.
Market vendors will sell things such as candles, jams, hand-made gifts or other trinkets.
Most events and festivities will take place in the park. The Krist Kindl pageant and German bingo will take place inside the Civic Center. The pageant is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, and German bingo is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The event is hosted by the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Hours and events for each day are:
Dec. 2: 4 to 10 p.m.
- Opening ceremony
- Choirs and carolers
- Tree-lighting ceremony
- Hot chocolate competition
Dec. 3: 4 to 10 p.m.
- Market opening ceremony
- Carnival ($20 wristband)
- Live entertainment
- Children’s activities
- Food and market vendors
Dec. 4: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Five Hills Charity Pageant
- Parade (6 p.m.)
- Carnival
- Choirs and carolers
- Live entertainment
- Children’s activities
- Food and market vendors
Dec. 5: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Carnival
- Choirs and carolers
- Live entertainment
- Children’s activities
- Food and market vendors
