Annual Christmas parades in Killeen and Copperas Cove have been canceled, according to city officials.
The Krist Kindl parade, originally scheduled for Saturday evening, has been canceled, the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau said in a news release Monday.
The cancellation is due to a lack of participation, the Cove Chamber said.
“We needed to reach a minimum of 25-30 entries to host a viable parade event and unfortunately, we are too far from achieving that minimum,” said Alicia Menard, president/CEO of the chamber.
Festivities from the 26th annual Krist Kindl Markt bazaar will continue, however.
Hours for the bazaar are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The bazaar will be located at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B.
The sixth annual Krist Kindl Charity Pageant is also scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Cadence Church, 815 E. Business Highway 190, Suite B, Copperas Cove.
More than 50 participants have entered the contest. Admission to watch the pageant is $5.
Killeen
The 58th annual Killeen Christmas Parade was originally scheduled for Dec. 12.
“The ongoing pandemic limited the number of parade entries received resulting in the decision to cancel the parade,” said Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine in a news release Wednesday.
Mayor Jose Segarra will still light the 50-foot tree at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Community Center.
The public is invited to park and watch from their vehicles, the release said.
Holiday Under the Stars is also still on for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Lions Club Park Hike & Bike Trail, 1600 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
The free event will feature lighting displays, holiday music, food trucks, hot cocoa and treats, the release said.
Letters to Santa can also be written until Dec. 15. Letters can be dropped off at Santa’s mailbox outside the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, or they can be mailed to: Santa Claus, c/o Killeen Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76542.
