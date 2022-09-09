The Greater Killeen Community Clinic has scheduled its annual Dental Day: Killeen Day of Smiles for next week.
“Free dental services will be done for extractions or fillings for those who meet the following criteria: 18 years of age and older, must be low-income and have no dental insurance,” according to a news release. “Numbers will be given out to the first 150 attendees and services will be on a first come, first serve basis.”
Other event partners are Killeen Dental Clinic and Killeen Seventh Day Adventist Church. The dental event will held at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, in Killeen.
“This is an outreach we enjoy doing every year to give back to the communities we serve,” Dr. Deven Gneiting of Killeen Dental Clinic said in the release. “It is truly our pleasure to be given the opportunity to do this year after year.”
The event is set to begin at 8 a.m. until noon.
The Greater Killeen Community Clinic is at 718 N. 2nd St. Patients are seen by appointment only Monday through Thursday. To schedule an appointment, call 254-618-4211.
