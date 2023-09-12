Day of Smiles 1

Dr. Devin Gneiting inspects a patient at the Killeen Dental Center in 2017.

 File | Herald

The Greater Killeen Community Clinic has scheduled its annual Dental Day on Friday.

Free dental services will be done for extractions or fillings for those who meet the following criteria: 18 years of age and older, must be low-income and have no dental insurance, according to a flyer from the clinic.

