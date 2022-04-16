COPPERAS COVE — It was a mad dash for eggs Saturday in Copperas Cove as hundreds — if not thousands — of children stormed the fields at Copperas Cove City Park to get their hands on the treats and trinkets tucked inside the plastic spherical ellipsoids.
Among the children who pulled in a good haul of eggs was Killeen resident Jeffrey Maldonado, who was laser focused as soon as his age group was afforded the opportunity to rush the field.
It wasn’t all about him, however, as the 8-year-old explained his favorite part was, “Having fun and letting kids have the Easter eggs."
Maldonado’s grandmother, Kathryn Gribble, said he helped some younger children grab their own eggs.
“I saw it on Facebook and I’m like, ‘That’s where we’re going,’” Gribble, a Copperas Cove resident, said. She explained that Saturday was the first time she had taken her grandchildren to the Easter egg hunt in Copperas Cove.
Other separate families somewhat new to the area that came for the first time were Brooke Edwards and her two daughters — 4 and 6 — as well as Timone and Jabari Foster with their son, Carson.
Edwards and Timone Foster explained that they brought their children because of their experience at the city of Copperas Cove’s annual Halloween event in the City Park.
“We ain’t used to having this type of stuff though,” Timone Foster said, adding that she and her husband are from a small town in Mississippi.
Carson had quite a few eggs in his bucket. He explained the best part was, “That you can get items (inside) and stuff like that.”
One of Edwards’ daughters was excited about a couple of rings she found in her eggs. She proudly displayed them on her fingers.
“They loved it. They had a lot of fun,” Edwards said as her daughters waited in line to see the Easter Bunny.
One of the daughters said she would ask the Easter Bunny for more eggs, while the other wanted more rings.
