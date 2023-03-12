The Harker Heights Event Center was the place to be Sunday afternoon as The Black Girl Magic event brought almost 100 women in for “A Seat at the Table.”

The annual event was designed to create a venue for women of all interests to network and mentor others in a welcoming and creative atmosphere. Event organizer Carolyn Brown started the plans for this event by selecting a group of influential women with different careers who were interested in sharing and possibly mentoring other women. These “hostesses” were tasked with setting up a table with places for 6-10 guests in whatever way they chose. Each hostess created some of the most spectacular tablescapes complete with flowers, table settings, inspirational materials and gifts to welcome each guest to their table.

