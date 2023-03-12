The Harker Heights Event Center was the place to be Sunday afternoon as The Black Girl Magic event brought almost 100 women in for “A Seat at the Table.”
The annual event was designed to create a venue for women of all interests to network and mentor others in a welcoming and creative atmosphere. Event organizer Carolyn Brown started the plans for this event by selecting a group of influential women with different careers who were interested in sharing and possibly mentoring other women. These “hostesses” were tasked with setting up a table with places for 6-10 guests in whatever way they chose. Each hostess created some of the most spectacular tablescapes complete with flowers, table settings, inspirational materials and gifts to welcome each guest to their table.
The mistress of ceremonies, Piggie Harris from FM-103.1 welcomed guests to the event with her quick wit and outgoing attitude. DJ SB kept the music going throughout the afternoon.
As guests took their seats, Harris introduced each hostess who told the group a little about their business.
Chef Kanetia Durden used a pastel colored theme for her table and welcomed her guests with handmade tasty treats in a pouch with her logo from her business “That Girl ‘Netia.”
The next table was created by Kewonia Grimes,Master Stylist. Her tablescape included the colors of peach and blue and she had gift bags prepared with beauty products for each of her guests.
A.K. Slays is in marketing and advertising and welcomed her guests to a table laid with very striking splashes of black and gold.
Amethyst “Amey” Gillis-Hundley, an event planner, used red and black to create a showy background and stunning place settings.
Ebony Todd, attorney and judge, used understated elegance in her tablescape with crisp white linens and beautiful florals.
Amey Gillis-Hunley, an event planner, decorated in colors of black and red, each guest received a colorful gift bag at their seat.
Monique Barsh, an actress/filmmaker/host, could only decorate her space with a Hollywood “Oscar” theme complete with red carpet and gold stars.
“We have an opportunity to renew a nation,” said Dr. Lolita Gilmore-Randall from her table which was decorated with a banner from African American Collaborative Services. She used African Art and colorful plant sprays around the table.
Carry Dodd, a financial literacy expert, went with a bold display of black and gold including miniature $100 bills in the centerpiece.
Ashly Newman, a “nurse-preneur” and health enthusiast, used a minimalist approach to tablescaping with white covered chairs, black linens and a touch of sparkling crystals.
A delicious meal, prepared by Fallon Rufus with Bar Beauty on the Go, featured lemon crusted chicken on a bed of rice, roasted potatoes, steamed broccoli, a Mandarin spring salad and peach Cobbler. Rufus even challenged herself to create a homemade poppy seed vinagarette for the event.
The afternoon was scheduled to go on into the evening as attendees found their way along the tables to meet others and discuss business opportunities.
Throughout the event, ideas were exchanged and strategies for creating goals and health business plans were discussed. Each participant was able to network with one or more individuals with real-life experiences. And, with the encouraging atmosphere it should be a great future for the community, because of these hard-working ladies and their generous gifts of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.