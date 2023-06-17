Following the Killeen Branch NAACP’s annual Juneteenth Parade, several area residents moved over to nearby streets to participate in the fourth annual Juneteenth Festival hosted by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
The festival featured food trucks, market vendors, live entertainment and more.
Some festival participants came from nearby cities like Ronnie Parker, a Copperas Cove resident.
“I think it’s excellent that it’s getting a lot of recognition; that a lot of people are getting to know what it’s about,” Parker said of the holiday. “Before, it was just a thing that people just did — because — but now, they actually know the reason behind it, so I think that’s pretty neat.”
Parker waited in line for a cold treat with his mother and 9-year-old daughter.
The Copperas Cove resident admitted he has only celebrated Juneteenth for about 10 years.
“I would say it (Happy Juneteenth) and people were like, ‘What’s that?’” he said. “Now that it’s gotten this recognition, it’s a little bit more frequent, I would say. You actually can do more events like this and people come out. You’ve got T-shirts and memorabilia now, so it’s really good to see that people actually are taking hold to it and not shunning it away.”
Other residents, such as Lucinda Seals, came from Temple. Seals, wearing a white Juneteenth shirt, was a volunteer for the festival.
“I think it’s great,” she said. “It lets the community know that they see us. They want us to come and celebrate and let all members of the community know that we are loved and are respected.”
Seals used to live in California, where it was not recognized on as large a scale as it is in Texas.
“Only in the Black community,” she said. “If you knew about it; if you were part of certain churches or organizations, then there would be a festival of some sort or celebration of some sort.”
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.