Food drive

The Copperas Cove High School Excel Club, and a home-school Excel Club, held an annual food drive for the My Brother's House food pantry in Copperas Cove Saturday. The food drive normally happens at Walmart, but they had to change the location this year.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — An annual food and money donation had a change of location Saturday, but the purpose and the intent remained the same.

The Copperas Cove High School Excel Club, which is part of the National Exchange Club, had its fifth annual food drive in the parking lot of Holy Family Catholic Church, near My Brother’s House food pantry in Copperas Cove.

The food drive benefits My Brother’s House, said Charles Lyons, who is the director of the club along with his wife, Dorothy.

Normally, the food drive is at Walmart, but due to the coronavirus precautions, they held it at the church.

Lyons said the food drive to benefit the food pantry is more important this year than most, since people are out of work.

My Brother’s House, 107 Lyons St., is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.