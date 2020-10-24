COPPERAS COVE — An annual food and money donation had a change of location Saturday, but the purpose and the intent remained the same.
The Copperas Cove High School Excel Club, which is part of the National Exchange Club, had its fifth annual food drive in the parking lot of Holy Family Catholic Church, near My Brother’s House food pantry in Copperas Cove.
The food drive benefits My Brother’s House, said Charles Lyons, who is the director of the club along with his wife, Dorothy.
Normally, the food drive is at Walmart, but due to the coronavirus precautions, they held it at the church.
Lyons said the food drive to benefit the food pantry is more important this year than most, since people are out of work.
My Brother’s House, 107 Lyons St., is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
