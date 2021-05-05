The fifth annual spring stand down and triage for members of the community who are homeless will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The event is hosted by Operation Stand Down-Central Texas, an organization based out of Copperas Cove and headed by Joann Courtland.
It will allow homeless residents to receive a hot meal, a haircut, medical screenings, new clothing and shoes. Other resources will also be available.
All coronavirus protocols will be followed, including taking of temperatures, mask wearing and social distancing.
