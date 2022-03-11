It’s time for the Annual Killeen Tattoo Expo hosted by InkMasters.
Over 80 award winning artists have traveled far and wide to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, to provide on-the-spot tattoo and piercing services, according to organizers.
Featuring live, on the spot tattooing, the annual convention provides an opportunity for locals to experience tattoo artists from around the nation, at lower than normal rates, according to the Ink Masters Tattoo Show website.
The expo started Friday at 1 p.m. and already has seen a large turn out. The expo will continue today from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets for one day are $20 and a three-day pass is $35.
“We will have artists to help you with the style of tattoo you’ve been looking for.” InkMasters said in a social media post about the event.
“All different styles from realistic to traditional or black and grey to color. We’ll have the artists that are right for you.”
There will also be a free tattoo raffle where winners will have the chance to win up to $1,200 in free tattoos.
For more information on the expo and InkMasters, visit: https://bit.ly/3AAExDb.
