The eighth annual Kites for Kids event this weekend in Killeen, hosted by Variety’s Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children, has been canceled, officials said.
The free event was scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
A Peaceable Kingdom official said Thursday she was not sure when the event would be rescheduled.
The event is free and open to the public. The retreat is located at 19051 FM 2484 in Killeen.
Kites for Kids provides an opportunity for individuals and families in the public to visit Peaceable Kingdom and enjoy the activities the retreat has to offer outside of an organized trip. The retreat is usually reserved for school groups, civic flubs, businesses and summer campers.
For more information, visit VarietyTexas.org/KitesForKids.
