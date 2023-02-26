A local treat for visitors and residents alike this week at the Killeen Junior Livestock Show and Sale at the Special Events Center Feb. 28 through March 4.

The future of agriculture and farming may well be in their hands as they bring project animals and other entries to be judged at this year’s event. Not unlike the bigger shows in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, the Killeen show may well be the beginning of something exciting for these juvenile exhibitors.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.