A local treat for visitors and residents alike this week at the Killeen Junior Livestock Show and Sale at the Special Events Center Feb. 28 through March 4.
The future of agriculture and farming may well be in their hands as they bring project animals and other entries to be judged at this year’s event. Not unlike the bigger shows in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, the Killeen show may well be the beginning of something exciting for these juvenile exhibitors.
At what will be the 69th year for the event, organizers have worked very hard to bring a great show.
Presented by the Killeen Junior Livestock Show Association, the show is a volunteer-supported, 501 (c)(4) non-profit community organization that promotes agriculture education. It also provides scholarships by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Killeen youth, and showcases Texas farming and ranching culture.
The organization provides year-round educational support within the community, according to their mission statement.
Judging which will feature some of the best in AG mechanics, cooking arts and project animals. Set up will begin at 5 p.m.
Here is a schedule for the show’s events, judging, and more:
All participants will be welcomed with an Exhibitors Hamburger Supper, set for 5-6:30 p.m. Exhibitors in the cooking division may pick up their containers from 5-8 p.m.
All exhibits should be in the barn and in place beginning at 8 a.m. Animals and fowl will be weighed and sifted in each divisions. Officials will perform required health inspections and classifications will be done according to the following schedule:
Weigh and sift fryer rabbits and single rabbits
Entrants may pick up cooking division containers
Animal health inspections
Classify and age breeding goats and sheep
All sifted entries must be removed from the barn
9 a.m. - Judging ag mechanics
11 a.m. - Judging poultry
4 p.m. - Judging breeding goats followed by meat goats
7 p.m. - Judging breeding sheep followed by market sheep
7:30-9 a.m. - Check in breeding rabbits
9-11 a.m. - Check in all cooking division exhibits
10 a.m. - Judging fryer rabbits (pen of three) followed by single rabbits, followed by breeding rabbits
Noon - Judging cooking division
4 p.m. - Judging breeding swine, followed by market swine
7 p.m. - Judging breeding cattle, followed by market steers.
Following the Steer Show, there will be a mandatory meeting for all exhibitors in the sale and those receiving prize money. Afterward participants are asked to bring shovels and brooms for exhibition building clean up.
10 a.m. - Junior Exhibitor Show
11 a.m. - Back Door Bar-B-Que
Noon - Awards presentation
After the sale all animals and fowl should be removed.
All exhibitors are required to bring brooms and shovels after the sale to clean up the exhibition building.
