Killeen Junior Livestock Show

Braeden Fisher of Maxdale 4-H poses with his Grand Champion market steer during the auction at the Killeen Junior Livestock Show in March 2019 at the Killeen Special Events Center.

 Hunter King | Herald

The Killeen Junior Livestock Show and Sale is coming to the Special Events Center Feb. 28 - March 4.

Judging that will feature some of the best in ag mechanics, cooking arts and project animals is scheduled during next week’s show.

