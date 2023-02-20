The Killeen Junior Livestock Show and Sale is coming to the Special Events Center Feb. 28 - March 4.
Judging that will feature some of the best in ag mechanics, cooking arts and project animals is scheduled during next week’s show.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Killeen Junior Livestock Show and Sale is coming to the Special Events Center Feb. 28 - March 4.
Judging that will feature some of the best in ag mechanics, cooking arts and project animals is scheduled during next week’s show.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Setup will begin at 5 p.m. All participants will be welcomed with an Exhibitors Hamburger Supper, set for 5-6:30 p.m. Exhibitors in the cooking division may pick up their containers from 5-8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
All exhibits should be in the barn and in place beginning at 8 a.m. Animals and fowl will be weighed and sifted in each divisions. Officials will perform required health inspections and classifications will be done according to the following schedule:
6-8 p.m. — Weigh and sift fryer rabbits and single rabbits; Entrants may pick up cooking division containers
6:30-8 p.m. — Animal health inspections; sift poultry; weigh and sift goats; weigh and sift sheep; weigh and sift swine; weigh and sift cattle
7:30-8:30 p.m. — Classify and age breeding goats and sheep
8-9 p.m. — All sifted entries must be removed from the barn
Thursday, March 2
9 a.m. — Judging ag mechanics
11 a.m. — Judging poultry
4 p.m. — Judging breeding goats followed by meat goats
7 p.m. — Judging breeding sheep followed by market sheep
Friday, March 3
7:30-9 a.m. — Check in breeding rabbits
9-11 a.m. — Check in all cooking division exhibits
10 a.m. — Judging fryer rabbits (pen of three) followed by single rabbits, followed by breeding rabbits
Noon — Judging cooking division
4 p.m. — Judging breeding swine, followed by market swine
7 p.m. — Judging breeding cattle, followed by market steers.
Following the Steer Show, there will be a mandatory meeting for all exhibitors in the sale and those receiving prize money. Afterward participants are asked to bring shovels and brooms for exhibition building clean up.
Saturday, March 4
10 a.m. — Junior Exhibitor Show
11 a.m. — Back Door Bar-B-Que
Noon — Awards presentation
12:30 p.m. — Auction sale
After the sale, all animals and fowl should be removed.
All exhibitors are required to bring brooms and shovels after the sale to clean up the exhibition building.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.