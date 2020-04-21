The annual Killeen Memorial Day ceremony scheduled for May 25 has been canceled due to the present health crisis and the requirements placed on groups holding an event, said Guadalupe Lopez, ceremony chairman.
An abbreviated ceremony may be held if the health crisis clears up by the end of May, he said.
