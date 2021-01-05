Copperas Cove residents will be able to participate in the annual 5K run to the polar bear plunge later this month organized by the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department.
The run will be held virtually this year and residents can complete the 5K anytime between Jan. 23 and Jan. 31.
Participants must register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/CopperasCove/5KRuntothePolarBearPlunge.
Once finished, participants will post their individual results on the same website. Those who place in their respective age groups will be notified after the race is complete for their medal pick-up, according to a news release from the city.
The Polar Bear Plunge will be held in-person at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23, at the South Park Pool, 2602 Dennis St. Participants must be 10 years of age or older, according to the release.
Spots are limited and those wishing to participate must register at: https://apm.activecommunities.com/copperascovepkrec/Activity_Search/3443.
