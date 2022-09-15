The sixth annual Season of SoPoly Fest brings a little Polynesian culture and flavor to Killeen Saturday at the Killeen Athleticx Complex, 2101 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The day will be filled with entertainment, food and crafts inspired by local groups and individuals. Events are scheduled from noon to 9 p.m.
The public is invited to shop a variety of vendor booths. There will also be several presentations of dancers including a fire show in the evening.
