The 14th annual Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas Shoes 4 Kids shoe drive is being held today through Dec. 10.
CIS is accepting donations of new or gently worn shoes for elementary, middle school and high school, children registered in the CIS program.
The program serves the Killeen, Belton, Copperas Cove, Jarrell, Salado and Temple school districts. Donations of shoes for all sizes and ages from toddler size 12 to adult size 14 will be accepted. All tennis shoes/sneakers donated must be appropriate for school-aged children.
As a local, nonprofit organization, CIS is dedicated to impacting the lives of children in a positive way, helping them achieve the success they often find unattainable, according to a news release from the organization.
This past academic year, CIS assisted more than 5,700 students to help them stay in school, improve academically, improve attendance, improve behavior and graduate.
The goal of Shoes 4 Kids is to help ensure students in the CIS program have a decent pair of shoes for everyday use and necessities such as a dress-up affair or a P.E. class.
“Currently there is a need for athletic shoes,” said Michael Dewees, local CIS executive director. “Many of these students have outgrown their shoes or have no choice but to wear what is available to them which, in many cases, are hand-me-down pairs or borrowed shoes that don’t fit properly.”
Dewees noted students in the CIS program kids are from economically disadvantaged families and have very few provisions for a lot of the things many of us take for granted.
“Like most youngsters, a new toy at Christmas is on the wish list,” he said. “But for our CIS students, a new pair of shoes is at the top of that list. A decent, well-fitting pair pf shoes will not only build a child’s self-esteem among their peers but is a necessity many of them lack.”
Donations for the CIS shoe drive are accepted at the Communities In Schools office located in Killeen at 4520 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 106.
To follow safety protocols, donors should call the CIS office at 254-554-2132 to schedule a drop-off appointment. CIS will also accept monetary donations to purchase shoes for those kids whose shoe size was not met with the shoe collection.
Monetary donations can be mailed to the CIS office at the above address.
Other drop-off locations are the Carlson Law Firm in Killeen and Temple, the Salado Civic Center, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and the Central Texas College Student Center, building 220.
