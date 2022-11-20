Although the totals are not in yet for the 41st Annual Fort Hood Spouses’ Club Holiday Bazaar, organizers believe the event was successful in lots of ways.
The organization, as it’s name suggests, is made up of spouses and family members who support soldiers from Fort Hood-Killeen. Club President Melissa Sims is thankful to the many volunteers to put in the hours and spent time to make the event a success. Some spent the weekend at the Killeen Convention and Civic Center.
“Without these dedicated volunteers, it would be impossible to put on this wonderful event,” Sims said.
Sims and others have worked all year to secure vendors for the bazaar. Club members coordinated other donations of gift items for the raffle portion of the event.
Even Santa and The Grinch showed up to take part in this weekend party. Sponsored by Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop, the two well-known stars of the holiday season were on hand for a photo-op.
“We are happy to help make this bazaar a fun experience for kids and families,” Chella Stokoe, president of the Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop said Sunday. Other sponsors included H-E-B Operation Appreciation, Kendra Scott and Axe Monkeys in Killeen.
All donations and proceeds from the bazaar go to support a community grant program, sponsored by the Spouses’ Club.
“We award community outreach grants to charitable organizations benefiting Fort Hood and our local community,” said Sims.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club contributes to the local community and military families each year through community outreach. They host events that promote the welfare and morale of Fort Hood area spouses through organized activities, luncheons and community outreach.
With more than 120 vendors set up for the two-day event, there were tables of holiday goods, jewelry, gift items and food.
“Some of these vendors have been with us for many years,” Sims said “It feels like old-home week, so many are just like family.”
The Gimbel family from Harker Heights were shopping for Christmas presents for relatives. Three-year-old April was excited to see Santa and anxious not to see the Grinch.
“He’s scary,” April said. “I don’t want him to visit me.”
Raffle tickets were gathered for drawings to be held periodically throughout the day. There were gift baskets, spa packages and a variety of “smell good” items like candles and perfumes.
Each year, the Club receives grant applications from many 501(c) (3) organizations. This year the Club’s goal is to reach $50,000 in which to use to fund selected grant applications. Organizers hold three fund-raisers each year. Totals from all three fund-raisers will be announced after the spring fund-raiser in March, 2023.
