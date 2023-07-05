The annual Spring Ho Festival in Lampasas began this week and will continue this weekend.
The annual Spring Ho Festival in Lampasas began this week and will continue this weekend.
“We’ve had a great start to the festival and the weather has been wonderful,” according to Lampasas Spring Ho Festival organizers.
The festival began in 1972 by Lampasas businessmen Milton Boone and Gary Martin.
There was a local contest where residents had to submit ideas for the name of the festival. The prize for the winner was $25 and soon enough “Spring Ho,” was the winning name by an anonymous resident in the area.
Originally, the festival was held the second full weekend in July, but through the years it grew into a week-long event, according to the Spring Ho website.
On Monday, the Spring Ho Beauty Pageant, sponsored by Bobby Sandford, LLC. and others, took place at the Lampasas High School Auditorium. This event also included live music from Kyler Dean, a Texas based country singer.
Maddie Gouak was named the 2023 Little Miss Spring Ho queen with first runner up going to Abigael Glass, second runner up was Sailor Grace Ford and third runner up was Emma Jean Guthrie.
The 2023 Miss Spring Ho queen is Julia Ybarra with first runner up Daecee Ellis, second runner up Neely Miller and third runner up Allison Martin.
On Tuesday the festival scheduled a 42 Tournament located at Putters & Gutters Fun Center. After the 42 Tournament. the Lampasas Radio KACQ/KCYL hosted a “hayloft party” which included opening act, Eddie Shell and his Not Guilties Band.
Wednesday’s event was the Kiddie Fishing Derby at W.M. Brook Park, with the festival providing poles and worms.
The overall champion of the fish derby event was Aleyna Gonzales, who caught 13 fish.
Rod and reel poles were not allowed. On Wednesday night, there will be a gospel concert at 7 p.m. the Ruth Eakin Outdoor Theater, and 9:15 p.m. fireworks show W.M. Brook Park.
“The most popular events are probably the Wednesday night Fireworks in the park and the Street dances on Friday and Saturday nights on the square,” festival organizers told the Herald in an email.
On Thursday there will be a full day of events taking place beginning at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. that evening.
The main event will be the County Fair at 3 p.m. in the Lampasas Count Annex Bldg. Conference Room and a dance contest at 7 p.m. located at the Putters & Gutters Fun Center; this event will be $3 if you do not have a badge.
On Friday the entire day will be full with events starting from 9 a.m. to midnight with over 10 events.
The two main events for the day includes the Diaper Derby hosted by Beta Mu at 8:30 a.m. at the Courtyard Square Bandstand; there will be no registration required and the age ranges from zero to 2 years old.
The second big event will be the Pet Parade which will begin registration at 8:30 a.m., with the judging at 9 a.m. with the actual parade starting at 9:30 a.m.
The Pet Parade will be located at the Courtyard Square Bandstand.
Saturday will include a dozen different activities starting from 7 a.m. and ending at midnight. There will be mile runs, parades, kayak races, multiple tournaments along with water sports and a concert.
Sunday will be the last day for the Spring Ho festival and it will end with car shows, live music and much more.
For more information on the dates and events happening for the festival visit springho.com/schedule/ for the full schedule of events and registrations required.
