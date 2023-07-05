Spring Ho 2.jpg

Members of the Spring Ho festival royalty wave to the crowd at the event's parade July 10, 2021 in Lampasas

 Jack Dowling | Herald

The annual Spring Ho Festival in Lampasas began this week and will continue this weekend.

“We’ve had a great start to the festival and the weather has been wonderful,” according to Lampasas Spring Ho Festival organizers.

