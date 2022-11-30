Toy run photo.jpg

Bruce Raymond, dressed as Santa, leads dozens of bikers through Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove during a previous Tri-County Toy Run. File photo

Hundreds of motorcycles in the 30th annual Tri-County Toy Run of Central Texas will soon roll through Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties, including Killeen.

The event, which starts at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Frank Mayborn Convention Center in Temple, is expected to bring in thousands of toys for needy families this Christmas.

Toy run map.jpg

Map of 30th annual Tri-county Toy Run scheduled for Sunday. File photo

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.