Hundreds of motorcycles in the 30th annual Tri-County Toy Run of Central Texas will soon roll through Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties, including Killeen.
The event, which starts at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Frank Mayborn Convention Center in Temple, is expected to bring in thousands of toys for needy families this Christmas.
Registration begins in Temple at 9 a.m. Opening remarks and awards will begin at 9:15 a.m. and John and Faith Austin will play at 9:30 a.m. Organizers have added food and craft vendors for the first time to make the celebration a little more special. Additional awards will be given at 10:15 a.m. with entertainment by Sandee June at 10:30 a.m.
The safety brief will begin at noon, followed by motorcycle staging.
The ride will begin at 1 p.m. and will convoy on south Interstate 35 to Interstate 14 and head west through Killeen to Lampasas on U.S. Highway 190.
Josh Collins will be at Lampasas High School where the ride ends, according to organizers. Collins will perform as toys are dispersed to the many nonprofits that are sponsored.
Toy donations are welcome all day for this event.
The ride started as a small group of motorcyclists with a vision and has grown each year.
“The toy run shows, not only to the children who receive the toys, but to the world that the motorcycle community is a large segment of the population and together we can be part in accomplishing great things,” said Linda Burkett, one of the organizers.
The event includes law enforcement, volunteer fire departments car clubs and many others.
“We thank all the sponsors that make this a great event and make a great Christmas for many children and families in our counties,” said Burkett. “A special ‘thank you’ to the City of Lampasas for allowing us to end in their city.”
