An annual motorcycle ride that benefits those in need for Christmas is still a go. The 28th annual TriCounty Toy Run will take place on Dec. 6, the first Sunday in December.
Registration for riders and volunteers begins at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 133, 1300 S. 25th St., Temple. Breakfast will be served at the American Legion.
At 1 p.m., riders will depart for the 55-mile trip to Putters ‘N’ Gutters, 2341 U.S. Highway 281, Lampasas.
Last year, more than 850 riders took the trip that rides through Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
The cost of participation in the toy run is either a $10 donation or a new toy.
