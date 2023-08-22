Community

Motorists are invited to join the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) in the 12th annual Wreath Awareness Ride on Saturday.

The event, hosted by the local CVMA chapter and Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, is done in association with Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.