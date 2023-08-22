Motorists are invited to join the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) in the 12th annual Wreath Awareness Ride on Saturday.
The event, hosted by the local CVMA chapter and Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, is done in association with Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
“This is one of our favorite events to host,” Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill said in a Facebook post promoting the event. “This will be a led ride to the cemetery, then release ride to go to the various VFWs and such to get a stamp.”
The day will begin at Joker’s IceHouse Bar & Grill, with registration taking place from 8 to 10 a.m. for $25. The fee also includes a free T-shirt and breakfast provided by Joker’s.
The ride will begin at 10:30 a.m. and a raffle for those who participated will be drawn at 2 p.m.
Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery during the holidays have been placing wreaths on the graves of those laid to rest at the cemetery since 2005. The project is coined the Wreaths for Veterans Project. The annual ride helps support the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to place wreaths each holiday season on each grave marker. Wreaths are placed on graves in November after the Thanksgiving holiday and remain until January,
