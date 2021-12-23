A new Burger King in Killeen is being built in the plaza next to the H-E-B on Stan Schlueter Loop.
Construction looks to be nearing the final stages. As of Wednesday, the surrounding fence has been removed and construction workers were seen on the roof of the building. This will be the fourth Burger King location in Killeen.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Burger King officials have not responded to questions about the new location.
