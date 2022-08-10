Just weeks after Bell County Comic Con, another contender will hold a convention at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center on Sept. 3 and 4.
The founders of Greater Austin Comic Con and Hill Country Comicon have created Giganticon specifically for the Killeen-Fort Hood area residents to enjoy.
In a previous news release, Giganticon was described as a comic and pop culture convention that celebrates heroes, from those that protect our freedoms every day to those that jump off the pages of a comic book.
“This is the first time the event has ever happened,” said Giganticon official Cassi Coates. “The creators wanted to bring something closer to the Killeen area for the soldiers. They want to make it more affordable but the same experience as other comic cons but still close to home.
Many talented artists and celebrities like Chris Rager, Jake Busey, Cynthia Cranz and Matt Frank will be guests at the event.
“There will be celebrities, food trucks, inflatables, artists and vendors,” Coates said. “It will be a good mix of comic books and pop culture.”
Coates said there will also be a car show happening in the parking lot during the event.
Single-day tickets for adults 13 and up are $25 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday. For single-day passes, children ages 6-12 are able to enter with a parent for $5. Children ages 5 and under have free admission.
Weekend tickets are also available for $35.
VIP tickets are available from $75 to $100 and a Super Kid VIP Experience is available at $50.
Tickets are available through the convention’s website www.giganticon.com. Military discounts for active duty and veterans are available.
