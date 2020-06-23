Another half-inch of rain is possible today for the Killeen area, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Godwin said Tuesday morning.
Between midnight and 8:30 a.m., the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has recorded 0.73 inches of rain, Godwin said.
The rain should continue through much of the morning. Godwin said the rain coverage may decrease a little in the afternoon, but the rain chances will continue through the end of the day.
Looking ahead, there is a 30% chance of rain Wednesday.
There is a potential for isolated and scattered thunderstorms with some downpours, but Godwin said, "We're not looking at an all-day washout-type event."
The continued rain chances could help alleviate the effects of the Saharan dust approaching Texas.
"The rain will probably clear some of it out of the air," Godwin said.
Although not common, large dust storms from the Saharan Desert are not unheard of. In most cases easterly winds will push the dust across the United States to the Atlantic Ocean and eventually north.
Whatever dust may reach the Killeen area should be minimal.
"Usually, these kind of events, they're pretty high up in the atmosphere," Godwin said.
The fine particles could produce hazy skies, but Godwin said it is not likely to settle or cause any issues.
