The rows of plants and beds of flowers and herbs, and even the trees at the Killeen Municipal Court Community Garden are feeling the stress of the hot weather.

Master Gardener David Slaughter says he has seen some pretty tough conditions, but this year has taken its toll on the gardens. As of Saturday, there were 22 rows of plants under cultivation and four raised beds. The garden is located behind the Killeen Civic and Conference Center and, at present, stands out as the only “green spot’ on the landscape back there.

