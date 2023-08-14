The rows of plants and beds of flowers and herbs, and even the trees at the Killeen Municipal Court Community Garden are feeling the stress of the hot weather.
Master Gardener David Slaughter says he has seen some pretty tough conditions, but this year has taken its toll on the gardens. As of Saturday, there were 22 rows of plants under cultivation and four raised beds. The garden is located behind the Killeen Civic and Conference Center and, at present, stands out as the only “green spot’ on the landscape back there.
“We had to take up some of the squash plants and it’s nearing the end of the season, so we are preparing for fall and winter, even though the days are so hot,” Slaughter said.
Slaughter and other volunteers are harvesting approximately 100 pounds of okra a week and most of the plants are 5 to 6 feet tall.
“The water restrictions haven’t hurt our okra production, but it’s beginning to take a toll on our squash production and other crops,” Slaughter said. “Plus, we are not planting any new crops (and) since we only water twice weekly ... the intense heat will fry young seedlings as soon as they emerge from the soil.”
In 2008, then-Municipal Court Judge Barbara Weaver was looking for inspirational ways for students to work off court fines through community service and she approached the Bell County Master Gardeners with an idea that involved building and maintaining a community garden. Concept became reality and today Bell County Master Gardeners and students assigned to the garden by the court keep the garden planted, watered and effectively producing vegetables all summer. On Saturdays, throughout the year, students ages 10 to 17 guided by master gardeners learn how to care for and tend this community vegetable garden.
The garden boasts a variety of fruit and nut trees, an herb bed and 16 perennial demonstration beds. There is a registered monarch butterfly way station at the center of the space. There are two wooden sheds on the property that boast colorful murals painted on the sides. These were painted by Katherine Patrick, a local artist and teacher at Chaparral High School.
There are three objectives of the garden, Slaughter pointed out: To provide mentors for youth sentenced to community service by the Killeen City Municipal Court; To distribute fresh vegetables, nuts, and fruits grown and harvested by master gardeners to local charitable organizations supporting the county; To share knowledge of research-based education and provide demonstration of horticultural practices with the community of Killeen and surrounding areas.
Last year, the garden yielded over 5,225 pounds of produce donated in 2022. That same year, master gardeners clocked a a total of 527 trips to participate on Saturday workdays, 220 youth completed their community service hours and 21 friends of the master gardeners supported this important association program.
On Saturday, Slaughter announced the annual harvest for this year.
“Including today’s harvest total, we have harvested and contributed 6,992 pounds to local shelters since the first of the year,” Slaughter said.
“Saturdays are the traditional workday and the gardens are a superb intern training environment,” Slaughter said. “It is a source for community outreach and can be an education tool for schools and scouts,”
