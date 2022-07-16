Despite the brief respite from Thursday’s scattered thunderstorms, temperatures are expected to stay in the triple digits as another heat wave rolls through Central Texas.
Juan Hernandez with the National Weather Service said the prolonged heat wave will arrive Sunday and is expected to continue into next week.
“We have seen many heat waves come and go,” Hernandez said. “Unfortunately they are still coming.”
According to Hernandez, this week’s temperatures will be in the 100 to 105 range and a low in the upper 70s every night.
“On Sunday the high will be 103 and the Monday high will be 104,” Hernandez said. “Killeen saw the highest temperatures at 107 on July 10 and 13. These are also the highest temperatures received so far in July.”
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday’s rain was very minimal and occurred mostly west of Killeen; however, it was such a small amount that it would not have an effect on the drought that currently plagues the surrounding counties.
According to the Drought Monitor website, most of Bell County is in extreme drought while a small portion is in exceptional drought, which is the most dry category. Coryell and Lampasas counties are both in exceptional drought as well.
Hernandez said Killeen’s rain to date totals are 10 inches below the 30-year average.
“Residents should continue to practice safety measures and stay out of the heat,” Hernandez said.
