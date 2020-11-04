A house under construction in Nolanville was engulfed in flames on Tuesday night — the fifth such house to catch fire in the area in the last three months.
The home was located in the northeast corner of Greene Street and Mercer Street, which is near city limits between Harker Heights and Nolanville, according to Jerry Bark, the assistant city manager in Harker Heights. Bark said the Harker Heights Fire Department assisted in Nolanville with the fire.
He added that no injuries were reported and the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office and the state fire marshal’s office are conducting the investigation. This is at least the fifth house under construction in the Nolanville-Harker Heights area to catch fire since August.
Three were in Harker Heights: at Cedar Knob and Torino Street, the 1900 block of High Ridge Trail and the 1300 block of Torino Street.
The other fire was in Nolanville in the 2100 block of Mercer Street.
Officials have not said if the fires are related or if arson was the cause.
