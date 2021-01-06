A march is planned later this month in Washington, D.C., to encourage the passing of the #IamVanessaGuillen Act.
A post on the Find Vanessa Guillen Facebook page says the march will be about Vanessa Guillen, sexual violence, the armed forces and uniting for a cause that “we have been needing for years.”
The march is scheduled Jan. 21 but other details have not been provided yet.
Guillen, 20, a Fort Hood soldier, was found dead at the end of June in East Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22.
A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody on federal charges.
On Sept. 16, the #IAmVanessaGuilleen bill was introduced in Congress. The purpose of this bill is to allow members of the military to report claims of sexual harassment and abuse outside their immediate chain of command.
“We the people must use our voice to spread awareness and help those in need,” the Facebook page said.
