Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at midnight Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Hold Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Mimosa Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault was reported at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at noon Tuesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North College Street and West Church Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Adams Avenue and North Gilmer Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Fowler Avenue.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Silverway Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East C Avenue and North Gray Street.
An assault by contact was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Green Avenue.
A theft was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Brewster Avenue and North 12th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North 10th Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 12th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Ryan Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Ryan Drive.
An assault, family violence was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco, drug paraphernalia, failure to identify giving false, fictitious information was reported at 3:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Guy Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Third Street.
Safekeeping was reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South First Street.
An arrest for assault by threat, family violence, public intoxication was reported at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Phyllis Drive.
An unattended death was reported at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
An agency assist arrest was reported at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Suja Lane.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Patricia Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Second Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Farm to Market 2410.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Loop 121.
Welfare check, missing person found was reported at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Yuma Trail.
LAMPASAS
A burglary of a business was reported at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue G.
An accident was reported at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
An accident was reported at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:29 p.m. in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Plum Street.
Criminal mischief is reported at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
