Juan Antonio Rodriguez

A 39-year-old man died on Monday of an unknown medical condition after being booked into the Bell County Jail in August, according to a county official on Wednesday.

Juan Antonio Rodriguez was booked into the Bell County Jail on the night of Aug. 25 after being arrested by Killeen police, jail records showed.

