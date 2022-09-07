A 39-year-old man died on Monday of an unknown medical condition after being booked into the Bell County Jail in August, according to a county official on Wednesday.
Juan Antonio Rodriguez was booked into the Bell County Jail on the night of Aug. 25 after being arrested by Killeen police, jail records showed.
“Rodriguez was housed in the jail infirmary for an undisclosed medical condition,” according to Chief Deputy T.J. Cruz, in a news release on Wednesday from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. “On Sept. 4, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Rodriguez was transported via ambulance for a medical emergency to Baylor Scott and White emergency room.”
Cruz said that Rodriguez was pronounced dead the following day at 2:06 a.m., but provided no further details.
“An investigation into this event is ongoing as required by state law,” Cruz said, in the statement. “No further details are available at this time.”
Rodriguez was facing two separate second-degree felony charges of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams, according to Bell County court records.
On Tuesday, the Herald asked the county to provide Rodriguez’s cause of death. The Herald also asked questions regarding the medical treatment Rodriguez received while in custody.
Rodriguez’s death is not the first at the Bell County Jail in recent years.
Last year, within a three-week timeframe, four people died of COVID-19.
