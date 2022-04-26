Officials in Copperas Cove captured a skunk that was reported to be acting strangely on Friday afternoon.
The animal, caught in the 3600 block of Big Divide Road, was euthanized and sent to the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin. Results verified the animal tested positive for rabies, Cove officials said in a news release Monday.
This is the second animal case of rabies reported in the Cove area in as many months. A dead bat was found at Taylor Creek Elementary School on March 24. The following day, test results verified rabies in the bat.
Rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Citizens are warned not to approach, touch or have any contact with wild animals, and to keep their pets from having contact with wild animals. Steps should be taken to safeguard their outside areas by covering garbage cans, not leaving pet food outside, etc. Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and generally unnatural behavior for that animal.
Anyone in Copperas Cove observing a wild animal acting strangely should contact Animal Control at 254-547-5584. After business hours, contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.
Signs of rabies infection in a human may include, but are not limited to fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity or coma.
