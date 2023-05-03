Strong storms are possible for the Killeen area again Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
“Severe storms will be possible along a dryline late tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon and evening,” the National Weather Service Tweeted on Wednesday. “Main concerns will be large hail and damaging winds, though a tornado cannot be ruled out.”
