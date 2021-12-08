The Killeen Fire Department extinguished a fire in a downtown hotel-turned-apartment complex on the corner of 4th Street and Church Avenue Wednesday morning. KFD personnel said the apartment unit is a “complete loss.”
The fire was reported at 9:41 a.m. and the Killeen Police Department were the first to arrive on scene. KPD officers evacuated the first and second floors as KFD personnel started to put out the fire.
“There was a heavy smoke ceiling when we pulled up. We were able to get the fire knocked down pretty fast,” said Deputy Chief of Fire Operations Joel Secrist. “Once the fire was out, we started looking in the surrounding apartments for any extensions.”
The apartment unit suffered from heavy fire damage, according to Secrist. The second-floor apartment directly above suffered from smoke damage and other surrounding apartments showed no signs of damage. No injuries were reported from the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Anquanette Foley is a resident in the hotel-turned-apartments and lived on the second floor near the burned residence.
“I had just finished cooking and I was going to let it cool when I heard some screaming,” Foley said. “I opened my window and saw one of the neighbors down in the courtyard screaming ‘fire’ and for people to get out.”
As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, no other information about the fire has been released.
