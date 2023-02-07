1. Yes. A memorial to soldiers of the Confederacy has no place on county property.

2. Yes. Given the painful past associated with the Civil War, Minor’s stance is correct.

3. No. Removing the statue won’t change history; the county should leave it alone.

4. No. Perhaps putting the statue in a museum is OK, but destroying it is the wrong approach.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say. There are strong feelings on both sides of the issue.

