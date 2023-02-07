A Boil Water Notice has been issued for residential apartments at 201 and 202 E. Bryce Ave. in Killeen.
The notice issued by the city of Killeen Tuesday morning cites the replacement of a fire hydrant and valve as the reason for the order.
“Water crews will have to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available 24 to 48 hours,” according to the city.
Residents in this area are cautioned to boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
