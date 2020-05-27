Three judges from the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decided against the family of a man who was shot and killed by a Bell County deputy in Harker Heights more than three and a half years ago.
Lyle P. Blanchard, 59, was pulled over in Heights on Aug. 30, 2016, and was shot four times after the deputy said he thought Blanchard was reaching for a gun in his cargo shorts. The U.S. Navy veteran turned out to be unarmed and the family sued the deputy and the sheriff’s department, alleging the deputy used excessive force.
The case was dismissed in federal district court in 2018, but the family appealed the decision to the U.S. appeals court in New Orleans.
Chief Judge Carl E. Stewart and Judges Rhesa H. Barksdale and Gregg J. Costa heard 40 minutes of arguments — 20 minutes from each side — on Sept. 4, 2019. They published their 15-page opinion almost six months later, on Feb. 12.
The family’s attorneys argued that Dep. Shane Geers, who shot at Blanchard eight times, according to court documents, was not trained properly on “how to respond to non-violent offenders” and “in the constitutional rules of the use of deadly force,” according to the opinion.
Waco attorney Joe Rivera argued for the county and Geers.
Blanchard’s siblings, Nanette Blanchard-Daigle and Marlene Blanchard, enlisted the help of Tulane University Law School’s Civil Rights and Federal Practice Clinic. Two of its last-year law students argued the Blanchard’s case.
The judges also ruled that the Blanchard family must pay the attorney’s fees of Bell County and Geers.
The judges ultimately decided that the Blanchard’s arguments “fell short” and did not prove “deliberate indifference” on the part of Bell County or its deputy.
“The fact that an officer could be ‘unsatisfactorily trained’ is not enough to trigger the municipality’s liability,” according to the opinion.
The judges decided that the Blanchards did not prove that Bell County had an “official policy” that led to the alleged violation of Lyle Blanchard’s constitutional rights.
The judges also were not convinced that a reprimand that Geers received in August 2014 for “poor participation and unbecoming behavior during a Firearms Electronic Simulator” was enough to prove that Geers was unfamiliar with the implications of using deadly force.
The judges gave Geers the benefit of the doubt because they found that there was “a significant training regimen ... and there was no evidence that the deputy was ‘involved in any [prior] cases involving the improper use of deadly force” during his 17 years with the department, according to their decision.
“When death results from the use of deadly force, the only issue to decide is if the use of deadly force was objectively unreasonable,” the judges wrote. Courts have to decide if the suspect was an immediate threat to the officer, if the person was actively resisting arrest or trying to flee, and also to consider the severity of the alleged crime.
The Blanchards argued that “Mr. Blanchard was unarmed; that Dep. Geers knew that Mr. Blanchard was unarmed; that Mr. Blanchard was not fleeing or resisting arrest; and that Dep. Geers escalated to the use of deadly force without using verbal de-escalation tactics,” according to the opinion. “Our circuit has repeatedly held that an officer’s use of deadly force is reasonable when an officer believes that a suspect was attempting to use or reach for a weapon.”
Background
“On the afternoon of Aug. 30, 2016, Dep. Geers observed Mr. Blanchard driving on East Knight’s Way. (The deputy) suspected Mr. Blanchard of driving while intoxicated and began following him, turning on his patrol siren and emergency lights,” according to the appeals court opinion. Police said that Blanchard traveled about 1,000 feet down a gravel road toward his home before pulling over.
“Mr. Blanchard did not hear Dep. Geers give him any instructions or commands,” the opinion states. “Mr. Blanchard then opened his car door and exited the vehicle while facing Dep. Geers, who was standing approximately 50 feet away, behind his patrol car door. When Mr. Blanchard reached for something, Dep. Geers shot Mr. Blanchard eight times, four of those bullets being fatal.”
The first lawsuit was filed on March 23, 2017, in U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas. Judge Jeffrey C. Manske recommended that the court grant the motions to dismiss the lawsuit, which prompted the Blanchards to withdraw the lawsuit. They then refiled in the same court on July 26, 2018, “this time with a 23-page attachment” of an expert. A second judge, Alan D. Albright, granted the motions to dismiss on Oct. 29, 2018. It was that decision that was appealed.
