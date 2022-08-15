Operation Phantom Support

Betty Torres, left, and Lena Korz volunteer and help load boxes at Operation Phantom Support in downtown Killeen on May 16, 2020.

 File photo

Through a Texas Public Information Act request, the Herald obtained applications from six nonprofit organizations awarded $10,000 apiece in American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Killeen City Council.

According to those documents, two of the nonprofits are specialized education centers, one helps provide food to families and individuals, one oversees court-ordered supervised visitation for non-custodial parents, another helps fund equipment and services to people with certain clinical diagnoses and one provides medical care at no cost.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.