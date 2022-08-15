Through a Texas Public Information Act request, the Herald obtained applications from six nonprofit organizations awarded $10,000 apiece in American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Killeen City Council.
According to those documents, two of the nonprofits are specialized education centers, one helps provide food to families and individuals, one oversees court-ordered supervised visitation for non-custodial parents, another helps fund equipment and services to people with certain clinical diagnoses and one provides medical care at no cost.
As part of the application process, the nonprofits were required to explain how they will spend the money and who they will help with that money. The following is their answers:
Operation Phantom Support
Serving 3,000 to 4,000 people a month, CEO John Valentine said the organization plans to provide “food to families in need,” including those in the military, first-responders and low-income families in Central Texas.
Over eight years, 425,000 people have been served by Operation Phantom Support, according to Valentine.
DaZona Life and Learning Center
A daytime center for “intellectually developmentally disabled adults in Central Texas,” Connie Wheeler said the nonprofit will use its $10,000 to buy refurbished iPads after “losing” its computer lab while the organization was closed because of the pandemic.
The number of clients to be helped with the acquisition of the iPads is “infinite,” according to the application.
Variety, the Children’s Charity of Texas
This organization provides funding for therapy, wheelchairs, walkers, adaptive bicycles, vehicle modification for wheelchair accessibility and prosthetic limbs for those with clinical diagnoses.
The money spent bridges the gap in Medicaid assistance for Texas families with children with special needs, according to the application. The average grant is between $2,500 and $5,000 per family.
With the ARPA funding, the organization “hopes’ to help at least four Killeen families.
Greater Killeen Free Clinic
The nonprofit asked for $10,000 to buy H-E-B gift cards, worth $50 each, for groceries.
According to the application completed by Executive Director TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, the service is “needed in Killeen because of the food desert in the downtown area, north of Business 190.”
The Academy of Exceptional Learners
In her application, Dr. Tracy Hanson, principal and founder, asked for $10,000 for a scholarship program for individuals with disabilities and families experiencing economic hardship.
Seventy-seven percent of the student population has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and 92% “possess some form of special needs,” Hanson said in the application.
The ARPA funding is expected to help four people.
ARPA funding for this organization will be used to cover costs related to providing court-ordered supervised visitation for non-custodial parents,princinpal officer Tasha Martin wrote in her application.
The $10,000 will be used to serve 175 people, the application shows.
Background on the funding
The Killeen City Council on Aug. 9 approved awarding the ARPA money as part of its consent agenda. Fifteen applications were received between April 13 and May 12, according to city documents.
To receive the funding, applicants’ services must be “directed at low to moderate income residents, residents disproportionately impacted or located in a qualified census tract.”
President Joe Biden signed ARPA into law in 2021 — a nearly $2.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that allocated $350 billion from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund for state and local governments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.