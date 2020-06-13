Aqua Fitness classes are scheduled to begin at Long Branch Pool in Killeen on June 17. Classes are offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. through Aug. 7, according to a city news release.
Aqua Zumba is offered Wednesdays. The class incorporates traditional Zumba Latin dance moves with up-tempo music and adds the resistance of water for a challenge.
Aqua Tabata is offered Fridays. Tabata is high-intensity interval training that follows a 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off pattern for eight rounds. Water resistance adds to the intensity while removing the impact.
Participants must wear a swimsuit and should bring a towel and water.
Ten-class punch cards are available for $27, or single day classes can be purchased for $3 at the door.
Registration is available online at KilleenTexas.gov/Parks or in person at the Family Recreation Center.
Long Branch Pool is located at 1101 Branch Drive and is open for regular pool hours Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Daily admission is free for children three and younger $2 for youth ages four to 16 and seniors ages 55 and older and $3 for adults ages 17 to 54.
Long Branch Park also offers the Junior Service League of Killeen Spray Pad. The zero-entry water feature is free to use and open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning June 12.
For more information on all City aquatics programs and facilities, call 501-6537 or visit KilleenTexas.gov/Swim.
