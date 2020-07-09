The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen will be partially opening during weekends starting this Saturday, according to a news release from the city.
Only pool and lounge areas will be open while water slides, the rock wall, basketball hoops and certain spray features will be closed, according to the release.
Face coverings will be required at all times other than when swimming, eating or drinking and the capacity will be limited to 300 people, according to the release.
The center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday beginning on Saturday.
Daily admission is free for children 3 and younger, $6 for children ages 4 to 16, $7 for adults ages 17 to 54 and $5 for senior citizens ages 55 and older, according to the release.
Long Branch Pool, 1101 Branch Drive, is also open but the hours have changed.
The pool will now be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and is no longer open on Saturday and Sunday, according to the release.
Long Branch Pool daily admission is free for children 3 and younger, $2 for children ages four to 16, $3 for adults ages 17 to 54 and $2 for senior citizens ages 55 and older.
For more information on all City aquatics programs and facilities, call 501-6537 or visit KilleenTexas.gov/Swim.
