Two fifth-grade students in the archery program at St. Joseph Catholic Academy in Killeen came home with awards for placing fourth in their respective division at the annual International Bow-Hunting Organization 3-D State Archery Tournament March 23 at Bell County Garth Arena.

The school had 22 students who competed, and their coach, Mary Garcia, director of relations at the academy, was very pleased with their performance.

