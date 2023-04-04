Two fifth-grade students in the archery program at St. Joseph Catholic Academy in Killeen came home with awards for placing fourth in their respective division at the annual International Bow-Hunting Organization 3-D State Archery Tournament March 23 at Bell County Garth Arena.
The school had 22 students who competed, and their coach, Mary Garcia, director of relations at the academy, was very pleased with their performance.
Carmela Freed placed fourth out of 83 girls and Jacob Roeder placed fourth out of 85 boys, all in the Elementary Division of the 3-D Challenge. Travis Glick from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was on hand Monday to present the plaques to Freed and Roeder.
“Thank you all for participating and I look forward to seeing you at other NASP competitive events,” Glick said.
National Archery in the Schools Program provides international-style target archery training in fourth-12th grade physical education classes.
“Our school is the only local school to be recognized with any award,” Garcia said.
