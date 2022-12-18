The National Weather Service-Fort Worth cautions everyone in Central Texas to take precautions as an arctic cold front is coming this way by the end of the week.
“The time of real concern is Wednesday night into Thursday,” Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said Sunday. “We haven’t seen temperatures this cold in this region since February 2021.”
Seasonable temperatures will start off the week as Monday morning commuters may find the roads wet due to likely showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 46. There is a 60% chance of precipitation for the rest of Monday with some thunderstorms possible. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a steady temperature around 45. Winds will calm becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs reaching only into the low 50s. These conditions will continue into Tuesday night with lows dipping into the high 30s overnight.
Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday with highs near 52, but northeast winds will turn around becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Wednesday night lows will dip into the 30s and winds will become southwest after midnight at 5-10 mph.
Thursday the high temperature for the day will come just after sunrise with sunny and cold conditions. Throughout the day winds will turn around to the north and gust as high as 35 mph in the afternoon. The cold front will come in overnight with temperatures below freezing. The clear skies will make way for temperatures to be in the low- to mid-teens.
“The wind chill will be below zero as daytime temperatures are expected to be at or near freezing,” said Huckaby. “The region will experience wind chill factors so cold as to freeze exposed pipes, so homeowners should take precautions now.”
Huckaby said there will be a period of about 40 hours when the temperatures will be sustained at below freezing.
“This front will be dry, bringing no freezing rain, sleet or snow,” Huckaby said.
Friday should be sunny and cold as temperatures will only rise into the 20s. The high is expected to be near 29. Clouds will move in Friday night and low temperatures will once again be in the teens.
Christmas Eve looks to be mostly sunny, but the high temperature will only be in the 30s.
