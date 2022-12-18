Weather

With an arctic front headed to Central Texas Thursday, stocking up on wood might be a good idea.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

The National Weather Service-Fort Worth cautions everyone in Central Texas to take precautions as an arctic cold front is coming this way by the end of the week.

“The time of real concern is Wednesday night into Thursday,” Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said Sunday. “We haven’t seen temperatures this cold in this region since February 2021.”

