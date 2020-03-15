Parents constantly fear for their children, whether it is their health, their safety or their overall wellbeing. But evolving technology including the latest gadgets and social media opened a completely new field of fear and unknown consequences.
Experts say there really hasn’t been enough time for longterm studies on how prolonged smartphone use affects children.
“The iPhone was released less than 15 years ago, and the very beginning of research focus on smartphones started less than 10 years ago,” said Dr. Allen Ruan, pediatric resident at McLane Children’s Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
On the time scale of medical research, this time frame is still incredibly early.
“The effect of smartphone use on various aspects of the physical and mental development of children and adolescents is not completely clear nor will it ever be completely clear for any individual child,” he said.
While early studies suggested areas of concern including eye and visual health, lower self-esteem scores as well as decreased sleep quality, depression and anxiety, most of these statistics are associated with a high smartphone use and screen times exceeding two hours daily, Ruan said.
Although the newest numbers show that the fear narrative about social media causing depression and anxiety is not clearly supported by evidence, many parents are acting on those statistics anyway.
According to a study by Pew Research Center, 65% of parents in the U.S. say they worry their teen is spending too much time in front of screens and over half of parents limit their children’s screen use.
Earlier this year, the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry analyzed 40 studies that examined the link between social media use and depression and anxiety among adolescents, concluding the link between them was small and inconsistent.
Although research is not clear and screen time often limited, the fear in parents still remains.
”Parents are right to be concerned about smartphone activity, just as they are with other aspects of their child’s health,” Ruan said. “There are many risks associated with smartphone use, not just limited to physical and mental development, but also digital and physical safety.”
However, Ruan also stated that this should not mean keeping smartphones completely out of the hands of children, but rather supervising their activity closely.
“This is no different than keeping an eye on their school performance, or their diet, or their use of helmets or seatbelts,” he said.
Instead of prohibiting access to technology, a better way to look out for children in terms of safety and emotional well-being might be less restriction and more parental supervision.
“Generally speaking, open discussion and joint decision making with clear boundaries will reduce the risk of negative developmental or safety issues,” Ruan said. “That being said, parents must recognize that smartphones are an integral part of today’s adolescent social and educational lives just as much as afterschool activities and clubs.”
One key question for many parents: When is the right time for children or teenagers to get their own smartphone?
“There is not one correct answer for what age a child is ready to have a smartphone,” he said. “Parents should evaluate the maturity and temperament of their child and make a joint decision with the family and sometimes to include their pediatrician on smartphone readiness.”
Similar to other aspects of life, signs of readiness include making good decisions, appropriate time management, awareness of dangers online and agreement with parental guidance.
While the national average age to get a smartphone is currently about 13, not all experts agree with it.
Because some children simply need longer to accomplish the milestones of being ready for the technology, the perfect age to have access to their own smartphone varies — whether that is at age 8 or 13.
“The maturity and social/behavioral development can vary significantly … and may also vary significantly between any two children of the same age,” Ruan said. “An 8-year-old is in elementary school, learning the important skills of following directions, focus and self-control. If the 8-year-old is excelling in these aspects, then perhaps it would be appropriate to explore the option of a tablet or smartphone.”
Thirteen-year-olds, however, are about to start high school and may have already started puberty.
“Their growing independence will require perhaps more delicate discussions about safe and appropriate smartphone use, but many children will also have the benefit of increasing awareness of their digital surroundings,” Ruan said. “No matter what age a parent decides to give their child the responsibility of owning a smartphone, there is no avoiding the establishment of clear boundaries, rules of use, and consequences for breaking those rules or overstepping those boundaries.”
