A Killeen resident asked the Killeen City Council to limit the amount of car washes due to the water shortage.
Cameron Cochran told the council Tuesday that there is “mismanagement of the water supply here in Killeen.” He wants car washing businesses to be limited in city limits.
“I drove around a 7-mile radius of the city of Killeen and located 29 car washes,” he said. “I also located under construction four signs that said new car washes coming soon. . .I don’t know of any other places that has around 33 car washes. That’s a lot of car washes and a lot of water that I think is mismanaged.”
Central Texas is currently under Stage 2 water restrictions. The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 issued a news release Tuesday that Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Cavazos and other area cities that use water from Belton Lake are focused on a 10% reduction in water usage in response to extreme drought conditions in the county.
If it goes to Stage 4 water restrictions, commercial car washes would be restricted to operations between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
A Bell County official estimated there are about 122,000 registered vehicles in Killeen.
Councilman Jose Segarra said that he thought about the same thing in regards to the car washes and said he thought Cochran brought up a good issue.
“I’m pro-business and I don’t think we should restrict businesses from putting up the businesses, but when we have water shortages ... I would like to have a discussion in the future about that because I see that we have something going on with all these car washes, and I think because of our water shortage, the council should discuss it here in the future.”
Segarra made a motion of direction that the staff would bring back the car wash presentation in future council meetings.
Councilman Michael Boyd seconded the motion.
“I will echo what I hear or read from a lot of citizens on Facebook in the city of Killeen — we have too many car washes. That may not be my belief, but we do hear and read that a lot,” Boyd said.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said she knows they have a lot of car washes “but it is someone with a small business — a small business owner.”
The vote to bring up issue at a later meeting was 6-1 with Councilman Ramon Alvarez voting against.
Cochran also spoke about broken water pipes during the presentation and was interrupted by Nash-King after he suggested using revenue from next April’s solar eclipse to lower the cost of the water bill in the proposed 2024 budget because it was off-topic.
He gave an emailed statement to the Herald which criticized the Killeen City Council for its perceived inaction.
“The City of Killeen Council members are making decisions that allow them to remain in place until the election cycle,” the statement reads. “They need to stop playing musical chairs and take critical steps to look at the future of Killeen.”
(5) comments
Yes there are a lot of car washes and a clean car is a good car. Most are automatic in some source but if you want to save water then bring back the self serve type with a time limit.. Guess the city should worry more about all those empty police cars. Rather have less time and more water but those in charge are less than we deserve..
Cleanliness is next to Godliness.
Too many automatic car washes and not enough spray-it-yourself washes. At least 3 self washes have shut down in Harker Heights alone.
There are too many car washes and no good Chinese restaurants in the entire area. Authentic Chinese. A really good Chinese restaurant would be a gold mine in this city.
Dr. Camron Cochran made a GREAT POINT, between January through July 2023, the City of Killeen has posted 85 notices of broken water pipes. That means residents and businesses must find an alternate water supply for one day, one week, or sometimes more often without reimbursement from the company that broke the water pipe. The City of Killeen should incorporate a “you break it, we will add an additional fine to your company”, besides paying repair costs. Having a fine-based approach will have companies think before breaking pipes on a continuous basis.
Each year, the managers at City of Killeen blindly approve water permits. They need to take this role seriously in order to stop wasting water and directing citizens of Killeen to pay additional fees for water mismanagement. I congratulate Dr. Cochran for stepping up and helping make everyone aware of this problem. This seems to be another topic that the City of Killeen councilmembers have overlooked and rely on outside contractors to control the price of water.
The mayor indicated that local car washes are owned by local businesses. She must be forgetting that Today’s Car Wash, Galaxies, Mister Car Wash, Car Wash USA, Zip Car Wash, and HEB Car Washes are corporately funded. These companies are the main sources for water usage and operations that damage local water systems. Overall, the City of Killeen fails to manage the water permit process. Without repercussions, compliance is made on a voluntary basis and does affect the city water levels
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.