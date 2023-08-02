Car wash

The Mister Car Wash in the city of Killeen

 File Photo

A Killeen resident asked the Killeen City Council to limit the amount of car washes due to the water shortage.

Cameron Cochran told the council Tuesday that there is “mismanagement of the water supply here in Killeen.” He wants car washing businesses to be limited in city limits.

(5) comments

Wayne Jefferson

Yes there are a lot of car washes and a clean car is a good car. Most are automatic in some source but if you want to save water then bring back the self serve type with a time limit.. Guess the city should worry more about all those empty police cars. Rather have less time and more water but those in charge are less than we deserve..

Report Add Reply
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Cleanliness is next to Godliness.

Report Add Reply
bxxxxxxxxxx

Too many automatic car washes and not enough spray-it-yourself washes. At least 3 self washes have shut down in Harker Heights alone.

Report Add Reply
Heights Teacher

There are too many car washes and no good Chinese restaurants in the entire area. Authentic Chinese. A really good Chinese restaurant would be a gold mine in this city.

Report Add Reply
TimeToMove

Dr. Camron Cochran made a GREAT POINT, between January through July 2023, the City of Killeen has posted 85 notices of broken water pipes. That means residents and businesses must find an alternate water supply for one day, one week, or sometimes more often without reimbursement from the company that broke the water pipe. The City of Killeen should incorporate a “you break it, we will add an additional fine to your company”, besides paying repair costs. Having a fine-based approach will have companies think before breaking pipes on a continuous basis.

Each year, the managers at City of Killeen blindly approve water permits. They need to take this role seriously in order to stop wasting water and directing citizens of Killeen to pay additional fees for water mismanagement. I congratulate Dr. Cochran for stepping up and helping make everyone aware of this problem. This seems to be another topic that the City of Killeen councilmembers have overlooked and rely on outside contractors to control the price of water.

The mayor indicated that local car washes are owned by local businesses. She must be forgetting that Today’s Car Wash, Galaxies, Mister Car Wash, Car Wash USA, Zip Car Wash, and HEB Car Washes are corporately funded. These companies are the main sources for water usage and operations that damage local water systems. Overall, the City of Killeen fails to manage the water permit process. Without repercussions, compliance is made on a voluntary basis and does affect the city water levels

Report Add Reply

