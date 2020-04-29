Around 550 league bowlers at Killeen’s Bowlerama have had to wait since March 19 to finish the final eight weeks of a 36-week schedule. They found out Monday that they’ll have to wait another 21 days before it can reopen at the earliest.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that retail services such as movie theaters, malls, restaurants and stores can reopen Friday.
Jim Maxson, who owns Bowlerama with his wife, Jean, said he hoped Abbott would allow bowling centers to reopen.
“We were hoping to be able to be open May 1 in some capacity,” Maxson said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Now they’re saying May 18 for us, which we can live with that.”
Since being closed, Maxson said he and his wife have received encouraging comments from regulars.
“The bowling community’s a big family, so I think everybody is having withdrawals,” he said laughing.
A regular league bowler of the center, Sandi Charles, said she has seen the bowling community coming together since bowling centers have been closed.
A Temple T-shirt shop, whose owner bowls in a league at Bowlerama, is donating its proceeds to the bowling center.
“Around the state, there have been a lot of companies doing that,” she said.
In the first couple of days after closing, Maxson said he and a team of employees did a deep clean of the bowling center, with a focus on the most-touched items such as bowling balls, shoes and the lockers.
The bowling center, 922 N. 38th St., Killeen, has a plan to keep social distancing when it is able to reopen.
“For open bowlers, we would go every other lane,” Maxson said. “That’s 6-foot plus, so that would do.”
Bowlerama has 24 lanes, so when it reopens Maxson said it will operate 12 of them at a maximum capacity of five people per lane.
Once finished, bowlers will be asked to leave their shoes and balls by the lane so Bowlerama’s employees can disinfect them before they go back on the rack.
Maxson said bowlers can disinfect the balls between throws if they wish, but they will still have to either rent or bring their own bowling shoes.
Wearing outside shoes could damage the wood of the approach area of a lane, Maxson said.
Leagues that have more than 24 teams or more will also finish its season on a rotational basis to keep all league bowlers from being in the bowling center at one time.
When the bowling center is able to reopen and leagues resume, Charles said the feeling will likely be “surreal.”
“It’s going to be a lot different because of the social distancing requirements,” she said.
Charles said that in bowling there is a lot of hugging and high-fives, so not experiencing that right away will likely be hard to get used to.
Charles said she has bowled at Bowlerama around two to three nights per week since 1986. She said she is looking forward to hitting the lanes once more.
“I miss the socializing part of it just as much as the bowling part of it,” she said.
Hallmark Lanes
The manager of Hallmark Lanes in Killeen, Karin Ciesiolka said she was awaiting updates from the governor.
“We were a little disappointed,” Ciesiolka said Wednesday. “We are anxious to reopen and get back to our bowling community.”
When the bowling center, 4203 Shawn Drive, Killeen, reopens, Ciesiolka said it will reopen to the public. Many of the leagues that were still part of the way through the season agreed to end the season early.
Ciesiolka said winners of the leagues that will end early will be determined by a win-loss percentage.
Similarly to Bowlerama, Ciesiolka said Hallmark Lanes will also advise bowlers to leave the equipment in their lane area or on the ball return so employees can ensure the equipment is sanitized before returning to the shelf.
Also similar to Bowlerama, Ciesiolka said the center will consider limiting bowling to every other lane.
Ciesiolka said her employees have stayed in contact with the center to get updates on a potential reopening.
“I know our employees are eager to get back to work,” she said.
When the center reopens, employees will wear masks, and sneeze guards have been placed at all counters where customers can have interactions with employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.