Hundreds of children splashed and played at the Killeen Family Aquatics Center for one of the final times of the season Saturday as the city of Killeen hosted its annual Back-to-School Splash Bash Luau.
Claryce Free, the aquatics manager for the city, said Saturday that they call the event the “Last Splash.”
“The last splash of the summer; the kids go back to school on Monday and entrance to this event is free,” Free said. “So they come in and they swim, hang out and then they start school on Monday.”
Along with offering free entry for the event, the city also gave a ticket to the first 100 entrants as a voucher for school supplies. Every tenth ticket received an extra prize, which was the backpack itself stuffed with school supplies, while the others were a plastic bag full of supplies.
Copperas Cove resident Nathan Harris said the school supplies are a help.
“It means a lot,” Harris said. “I mean, anything helps, you know. Even if we may not need it, somebody else that we know may need it, and we can pass it along.”
Harris carefully watched his 11-year-old son play in the pool with his friend. From his perspective, Harris said his son was enjoying it. He said he was glad he got his son to come to the pool.
“To get him out of the house and away from video games, it means a lot because there’s not very many places that he likes to go outside of just playing video games,” Harris said.
Also bringing his kids to the event was Maddawg Colley. His two sons Drake and Everett appeared to be having fun.
“Oh, it’s great,” Colley said. “They’ve loved the water; they’re both water boys. Just to splash around and get all of that energy out, that’s great.”
Colley’s wife works for the city of Killeen and he said he appreciates that the city hosts the event.
“When you’re at the pool, everybody makes friends. It brings the community together,” he said.
The Family Aquatics Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, will be open Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day, Free said.
