Nearly two dozen children climbed aboard a trailer loaded with hay bales at The Central Christian Church, 1301 Trimmier Road, in Killeen on Sunday to take part in the annual Children’s Christmas Caroling Hayride. The event took children on a ride through a local neighborhood as they sang Christmas songs and passed out candy canes to area residents.
“We have been doing this hay ride for 15 years now,” event organizer Linda Arrington said. “It is really just fun, and it is a way to get in to the spirit of the season.”
