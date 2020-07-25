COPPERAS COVE — Cloudy skies on Saturday did not hinder area children from setting up their lemonade stands to sell to thirsty patrons in Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Fort Hood.
Originally scheduled for May, Lemonade Day was postponed to this weekend due to the coronavirus. Many of the stands in Copperas Cove were operated by members of the Five Hills royalty.
One such girl was Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer who set up in front of her house at 1437 Lubbock Drive in Copperas Cove.
All of her proceeds will go to the Copperas Cove Independent School District to help buy sensory equipment for autistic children.
The 9-year-old said autism awareness hits close to home.
“My sister is actually autistic,” Romella Spitzer said of her 25-year-old sister.
Chandra Spitzer, her mother, said sensory equipment in the school district could help a child communicate and speak like it does for her older daughter.
Being the first year that Romella Spitzer has been involved in Lemonade Day, she said she will continue to do it. She said she was excited they were able to do Lemonade Day after being postponed.
“It was sad,” Romella Spitzer said of learning of the postponement. “Because I was (looking) forward to doing this, and I’m excited today, because it’s today.”
Another member of the Five Hills royalty who had a lemonade stand was Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer who was set up in front of the Copperas Cove Walgreens.
Proceeds from her Sip, Sip, Safe Lemonade were going to Operation Stand Down-Central Texas to help homeless veterans.
“I’m connected to veterans myself, because I’m in a military family,” the 9-year-old said. “And it pains me to see them out on the streets.”
Sawyer’s father recently retired from the Army.
Sawyer was also excited to have Lemonade Day on Saturday.
“I was very excited to have Lemonade Day, and I was surprised when it was postponed, but it also made sense,” she said. “Because of the virus, we need to keep ourselves safe, but I’m glad they could have it again this year.”
Spitzer is still selling lemonade until 5 p.m. today, and Sawyer is selling until 4 p.m., according to a news release from Wendy Sledd, director of the Five Hills royalty.
Spitzer and Sawyer will also be set up Sunday. Spitzer will sell lemonade from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sawyer will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For a map of the other locations of stands in the Fort Hood area, visit https://lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area.
